Texas Tech Energy Game enters third year Saturday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will continue to honor the West Texas oil, gas and wind industry this Saturday when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma State in an 11 a.m. kickoff inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
The “Energy Game” is part of a partnership between Texas Tech Athletics, the Rawls College of Business and the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and many of the top oil, wind and gas companies throughout the area.
Leading up to the event, Texas Tech Athletics will feature several individuals and businesses, while highlighting their contributions to the West Texas oil and gas industry.
"The oil and gas industry has been great supporters of Texas Tech Athletics and we look forward to honoring their support with our third-annual ‘Energy Game’ on Saturday," Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "West Texas is home to one of the largest areas of oil production in the country, and we're excited to continue this important partnership."
Sponsors for the game include Aim Bank, Bee Equipment, Diamondback, Diversified Lenders, Divine Energy, Double Eagle Development, Halliburton, Herold Weather Forecasting, Liberty Oilfield, Services, McAnally Wilkins Insurance, Permian Basin Petroleum Association, Propetro Services, Pick Up Pals, Sanford and Tatum, Smart Chemical and Ulterra.
Single game tickets for this matchup are still available at start at just $65 and can be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or visiting TEXASTECH.COM