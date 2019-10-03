Texas Tech releases annual campus crime statistics report

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night, Texas Tech’s president Lawrence Schovanec and chief of police Kyle Bonath sent an email to university students, faculty and staff which included the 2018 campus security policy and campus crime statistics report.
This is due to the Clery Act, a federal law that requires universities to submit information on an annual basis to show the crime statistics on their campus.
Texas Tech was ranked as one of the 100 most secure college campuses in the US this year, despite an increase in certain crimes on campus.. which are revealed in their 2018 Clery Report.
Chris Cook, managing director of the Office of Communications and Marketing at Texas Tech, said the university is committed to providing the best and safest learning environment possible.
As part of this commitment, Texas Tech released their annual campus crime statistics report.
Cook said compiling this report is a thorough process, and each crime on it is taken very seriously.
“Tt’s not something that’s stacked on a shelf and we’ll get to it. It’s an immediate process, and as you can see the number there, you do have quite a few of the varying offenses that are listed,” Cook said.
From 2017 to 2018, alcohol arrests decreased from 79 to 49, while drug arrests increased from 245 to 299.
Other crimes including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and motor vehicle theft also went down from the previous year, but sex offenses increased from 3 cases of forcible fondling to 6, and 15 cases of rape to 24.
“One report is just as serious as 20 reports, and regardless of what the allegation is or what’s being reported, it’s very serious and every single one of those is looked into,” Cook said.
Cook said these numbers could reflect Texas Tech’s dedication to continuing education... An encouragement for the campus community to- if they see something, say something.
“It’s very important that our students, our faculty, our staff, even visitors to campus, people who are on our campus know that this is a very serious part of what we do to ensure the safety and the security of our students, of our people on campus,” Cook said.
Cook said the university has enhanced security measures in recent years by adding more emergency “blue” phones and surveillance cameras on campus. He said opportunities to report crime have also been enhanced.
“You want people to report what they see as wrong, so we can then in turn go investigate and ensure that we’re providing a very safe environment for our community,” Cook said.
Cook said you can report any crime from academic integrity to sexual assault on a platform called Raider Report.
