TTU alum appointed U.S. Magistrate Judge for Abilene, San Angelo

Prior to his appointment as U.S. Attorney, Judge Parker served three years as First Assistant U.S. Attorney. Prior to that, he served ten years as the Chief of the Civil Division during which time he chaired the Civil Chiefs’ Working Group, a subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, which provided advice and guidance in the development and coordination of legal policies and procedures that affected all civil litigation involving the United States nationwide. Judge Parker started his career with the Department of Justice as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Lubbock where he served from 1999 to 2002.