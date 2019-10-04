David Speer suspends campaign for Texas House of Representatives district 83

While I personally do not believe the authors of this provision intended to prohibit active teachers from serving as Representatives, I have not discovered a clear path for me to serve as a Legislator while continuing my treasured career as a public school teacher. I have always accepted that it would obviously not be possible to draw any kind of salary from teaching during legislative sessions in Austin, but it would appear that continuing to work as a teacher would be Constitutionally inappropriate as long as I was in office-regardless of whether or not the Legislature is in session. While there may be legal remedies available, I am not sure that I want to drag my precious family and beloved school district along for that kind of journey.