Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a federal jury ordered Bart Reagor to pay nearly $54 million to Ford Motor Credit.
- Ford sued Reagor and co-worker, Rick Dykes, after the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group defaulted on its payments in August 2018.
- Dykes settled with Ford back in April.
- Read that story here: Judgement: Bart Reagor owes Ford Motor Credit $53,759,450.96
Dan Pope is seeking a third term as mayor.
- Pope announced his re-election bid Thursday morning on Facebook.
- Pope has served as Lubbock’s mayor since 2016. The 2020 mayoral election will be on May 2.
- Read more here: Dan Pope announces re-election bid for 2020 mayoral election
CHECK OUT KCBD INVESTIGATES: Highest-paid public officials in Lubbock each make more than $200,000 a year
This weekend Texas Tech hosts its third home game of the season against Oklahoma State, but if the team is looking for a win it is going to be tough.
- The Red Raiders take on the Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium for the Energy Game.
- OSU, considered an offensive powerhouse, is 4-1 going in. Tech stands at 2-2.
- Preview that game here: WellSaid Chapter 5: Previewing Oklahoma State
A new report by POLITICO says United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry will resign next month.
- The former Texas governor was named energy secretary in 2017.
- Sources say his resignation has nothing to do with the investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
- Read that story here: Report: Energy Secretary Rick Perry to resign by end of 2019
