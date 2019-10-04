Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Bart Reagor to pay nearly $54 million to Ford, Tech to take on OSU Cowboys Saturday and report shows Rick Perry will step down by end of the year

By Michael Cantu | October 4, 2019 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a federal jury ordered Bart Reagor to pay nearly $54 million to Ford Motor Credit.

Dan Pope is seeking a third term as mayor.

This weekend Texas Tech hosts its third home game of the season against Oklahoma State, but if the team is looking for a win it is going to be tough.

  • The Red Raiders take on the Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium for the Energy Game.
  • OSU, considered an offensive powerhouse, is 4-1 going in. Tech stands at 2-2.
  • Preview that game here: WellSaid Chapter 5: Previewing Oklahoma State

A new report by POLITICO says United States Energy Secretary Rick Perry will resign next month.

