Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 a.m. Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fog is expected this morning with areas of drizzle and light rain possible.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11:00 a.m. Friday including the city of Lubbock.
Highs top out in the 60’s and lower 70’s Friday with a few showers possible.
Clouds may give way to sunshine Friday afternoon.
Look for areas of dense fog to redevelop overnight with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with highs in the lower 80’s Saturday.
Another decent cold front will move across the area late Sunday into Monday.
This front could bring overnight lows in the 40’s by Monday and Tuesday with a true taste of Autumn weather possible next week.
