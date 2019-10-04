Fearless Champion sidelined for OSU game, Cody to fill in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fearless Champion is OK, don’t worry.
Texas Tech’s Masked Rider will be on the saddle of a different horse for the OSU vs. Tech game on Saturday morning. Cody, the black quarter horse, will fill in for Fearless Champion.
Sam Jackson, the man who tends to Fearless Champion and a a professor in the Department of Animal & Food Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, said this is just a precautionary measure.
“It’s important to note that Cody’s return is not because of an injury,” Sam Jackson said. “Fearless Champion has served Texas Tech since the Meineke Car Care Bowl in December 2012. He’s worked hard throughout the years. At a recent routine checkup, the veterinarian saw some inflammation in his front legs and suggested he take it easy for a few weeks to avoid another possible injury. So Cody is stepping in to help.”
Cody will complete the game-day runs and other activities for Fearless. However, for less strenuous activities Fearless will be able to attend.
This is not Cody’s first go-round with the Masked Rider, though. Last year, the Masked Rider rode Cody from late August 2018 to February while Fearless was out because of an injury.
“Fearless Champion loves meeting people and people love meeting him,” Stephanie Rhode, director of the Spirit Program, said. “For more than six years, he has served as an incredible ambassador not just for the Masked Rider program, but also for the entire Spirit Program and the university. We are excited to see how he and Cody work together again to help Emily fulfill her duties as the Masked Rider and represent Texas Tech University.”
