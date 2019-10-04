Floyd Mitchell Named New Lubbock Police Chief

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce the selection of Floyd Mitchell to serve as the next Chief of the Lubbock Police Department. Chief Mitchell has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the Chief of Police for Temple, Texas, a Recognized department by the Texas Police Chief’s Association. Mitchell served previously in Kansas City, Missouri, where he began his police career. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and holds both a Masters and Bachelors of Business Administration from Baker University. Chief Mitchell is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.