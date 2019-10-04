Food for Thought: 10/3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of dozens of restaurants this week and two popular fast food stops landed at the bottom of the list.
McDonald’s at 2433 S. Loop 289 had 14 violations.
- Dozens of breakfast burritos were thrown out because they were expired.
- Unused fryer bags had grease on them.
- The reach-in freeze had a sheet of ice in the back and on the bottom. Containers had sticker residue on them.
- Employees were touching their face and hair, uniform, and cell phone but did not wash their hands before handling food.
- The hand sink was blocked.
- Two employees were chewing gum or candy while handling food.
- A plastic container containing chicken was cracked.
- Wiping towels were not stored in the sanitizer bucket.
- The creamer dispensing tube was not set up correctly.
- An employee used a cup to scoop ice.
- Multiple items and areas of the kitchen were dirty.
- The floor of the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer were dirty.
- The toilet and the floors in the ladies’ restroom were dirty.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver’s at 7601 82nd had 12 violations.
- Chicken pot pie was expired.
- A can of green beans was dented. This can cause botulism.
- A hose was in a mop sink. This is a potential back flow issue.
- There were no food handler cards for employees.
- The temperature inside the reach-in cooler was 55 degrees. It must be able to keep foods 41 degrees or below.
- There was not thermometer in the reach-in cooler.
- There were no paper towels at a hand sink.
- The insulation around piping in th walk-in cooler was damaged.
- There was a box on the floor.
- Tongs were touching single service items.
- The handles of reach-in coolers were dirty throughout the kitchen.
- Walls throughout the kitchen were dirty.
The report shows most violations were corrected while the inspector was there.
Now to some good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
- Raising Canes at 907 University
- Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza & Grill at 3135 34th
- Taco Bell at 2408 82nd
- Tropical Icy at 1701 E. Broadway
- Lil smokies (mobile)
- Panaderia 3 Hermanos at 2323 Ave K (flea market)
- Chipotle 2912 West Loop 289
- Sonic Drive-in 12702 Indiana
- Domino’s Pizza at 5815 82nd
