Highest-paid public officials in Lubbock each make more than $200,000 a year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In October, many organizations begin operating on a new budget as a new fiscal year begins. For many of those budgets, paying employees will make up the largest portion. That’s true for our local public entities, which operate on your tax dollars.
KCBD requested the top salaries for those Lubbock area public officials from entities that are funded by tax dollars, including Lubbock Power & Light, which is governed by the Electric Utility Board and Lubbock City Council.
With those criteria, KCBD found the top three paid public officials who help bring visitors and jobs to Lubbock, help keep city’s lights on and manage the Hub City.
The President/CEO of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Visit Lubbock, John Osborne, is the third-highest paid with a salary of $262,000.
LEDA operates with a portion of sales tax revenue. Visit Lubbock garners a portion of the hotel occupancy tax. Market Lubbock, which is also an organization under Osborne’s leadership, draws funds from property tax revenue.
When Osborne left San Antonio and took the helm of those Lubbock organizations in 2010, the leadership positions of LEDA and Visit Lubbock were consolidated.
“We felt like we didn’t need that much management,” Osborne said. “We felt like we could do it with my assistance and the assistance of some of the other team members on staff. We’ve operated that way ever since. We feel like it’s functioning very well. Our growth in tourism is up. Obviously, there are more hotels here, more attractions here and more restaurants and we are seeing a tremendous amount of success in both LEDA and Market Lubbock at the same time.”
Osborne said this puts Lubbock in a unique position, where other cities have separate organizations and staff, including CEOs. For instance, Amarillo’s Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council operate separately. AEDC said its CEO is compensated $182,800.
Osborne said comparisons to other cities help to determine salaries, that includes conducting salary studies with outside firms and an internal compensation committee. He said over his 10 years, the budget for salaries and benefits has increased by five percent.
As for the increase in visitors and jobs, visitation to Lubbock has increased almost 40 percent since 2009, he said. Lubbock has also attracted businesses like Bayer Crop Science’s seed processing facility, bringing 100 jobs and a $150 million investment. Success, Osborne stresses, is the result of efforts from his team and community partners.
“We’ve had tremendous amount of success in the time I’ve been able to be here and but that can be attributed to everyone working together and I like to think my leadership is a part of that,” Osborne said.
In the second spot of this list is Lubbock Power & Light CEO/Director of Electric Utilities David McCalla. According to the City of Lubbock, his salary is $285,600.
While drawing revenue from the production of power, LP&L is overseen by the City of Lubbock’s Electric Utility Board, which sets the salary for its leader and general counsel. The city manager and council then sets pay for the rest of the estimated 300 LP&L employees, according to McCalla.
“A lot of it is based on experience, skills, job knowledge, factors like that,” McCalla said. “They do some spot checks with other utilities to see what they pay, in terms of LP&L salaries. They look around and see what other utilities are paying for similar positions.”
According to a survey conducted by the American Public Power Association, the median salary for a general manager is $280,000. McCalla, who was promoted to his position from assistant director in 2014, has more than 30 years in electric utility experience. He said that experience is a factor in his salary and others.
“It’s based on the value that the board sees we are providing to the organization as a whole,” McCalla said. “We have established some major initiatives to basically transform LP&L from where it has been to a different utility, including things like moving to ERCOT, which is one of the major initiatives we are working on.”
McCalla said he enjoys working with the EUB, city council and the public to set the direction of LP&L and manage the utility’s employees, who work day and night to ensure the Hub City has power. He hopes his leadership has a positive impact on the services the city depends on.
“If you look at what we have accomplished and set to accomplish, the utility is moving in an innovative direction,” McCalla said. “We’ve got a number of initiatives underway right now that will take us to ERCOT and provide services that customers haven’t been receiving in years past.”
In the top spot is Lubbock City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, who drew a salary of $300,851. Atkinson reports to the city council and oversees the operations of the City of Lubbock, which includes management of around 2,000 employees and total budget of $825 million.
“Something I like to remind people about, for all of us at these levels of government, we affect almost everything that goes on in people’s lives on a daily basis, whether that’s, ‘Is the street fixed? ‘Are the traffic lights timed?’,” Atkinson said. “We are certainly not the ones out there working on those things at the moment, but the folks underneath us do that and that has to work its way back up the chain.”
According to the city’s Chief Financial Officer, Blu Kostelich, the city is posed to spend around $109 million in compensation for employees of its $230 million general revenue budget in the next fiscal year. Atkinson tells KCBD many of the top salaries at the City are based on licensing, experience and responsibility. He said setting the salaries involves judging market value and competiveness.
“I prefer to have the best and brightest I can get,” Atkinson said. “Doing so, while it may cost a little bit in a salary, it actually produces the best and most efficient bang for the buck so to speak for all of us that are the tax payers.”
Atkinson was the city manager for the City of Amarillo before coming to Lubbock in late 2016. His replacement in Amarillo — Texas’ 14th largest city — was hired with a salary of $230,000.
As now the manager of Texas’ 11th largest city, Atkinson said he hopes he’s done it well.
“The city council annually gets the chance to look at that and tell me ‘yes’ or ‘no’ or provide guidance as to where we should go,” Atkins said. “I actually love being in Lubbock. This has been a great job. I’m not quite at three years here. I think we’ve made some great and positive progress and some changes and I look forward to continuing to do it.”
With the top three positions occupied by men, KCBD wanted to share with the public the women who are top earners.
Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo earned $240,000. Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord drew a salary of $210,000. Rounding out the top three of female earners is Becky Garza, Lubbock City Secretary, with a salary of $168,201.
