KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peach, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Peach is a 2-year-old plott hound mix who has been with the shelter since August.
She loves hamburgers and hanging her head out the window. But she doesn’t get much attention out in the shelter, she usually just hangs around in the back of the building — but she’s still eagerly waiting for someone to become her new owner.
Peach’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 4, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
