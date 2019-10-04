Man dead after Hobbs police find him in car that crashed into Motel 6

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A man is dead from critical injuries he suffered on Friday morning. He was found inside a car that crashed into a Motel 6 in Hobbs, New Mexico.
The Hobbs Police Department was called in just after 4 a.m. to the 200 block of North Marland Street in Hobbs for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a vehicle had crashed into the side of a Motel 6 and was in the parking lot.
Police found a man inside the vehicle who had critical injuries. Officers tried to save the man but he died at the scene.
The identity of the man has not been released yet. Hobbs PD has not yet given the specific injuries the man suffered.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Hobbs PD’s Sergeant White or Munro at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
