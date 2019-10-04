No. 21 Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

Slow down Chuba Hubbard: In my opinion, Hubbard will be the deciding factor in this game. Last week against Kansas State, Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries... But, when the Cowboys played the Longhorns, Hubbard ran for 121 yards on 37 carries. (Quarterback Spencer Sanders kept the Cowboys in the game with his 109 yards on the ground.) In that 36-30 loss to Texas, Spencer Sanders had to throw the ball more than they would like, as he finished the game 19of 32 through the air for 268 yards and two interceptions. So, if Texas Tech wants to get the upset, I think they need to take a page out of the Longhorns book.