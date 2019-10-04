No. 21 Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are gearing up for their second game without Alan Bowman, and their first Big 12 home game of the year when they face No. 21 Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech enters the game as 10-point underdogs to the Cowboys.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to pull off the upset at home.
Slow down Chuba Hubbard: In my opinion, Hubbard will be the deciding factor in this game. Last week against Kansas State, Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries... But, when the Cowboys played the Longhorns, Hubbard ran for 121 yards on 37 carries. (Quarterback Spencer Sanders kept the Cowboys in the game with his 109 yards on the ground.) In that 36-30 loss to Texas, Spencer Sanders had to throw the ball more than they would like, as he finished the game 19of 32 through the air for 268 yards and two interceptions. So, if Texas Tech wants to get the upset, I think they need to take a page out of the Longhorns book.
"He's patient. They do a lot of schemes where he's able to read, and when he's strong and physical. I mean, 180-some yards rushing a game or whatever that number is, he's a talented young man and certainly a big challenge for our defense," Matt Wells said on Monday during his weekly press conference.
The Offense must get going fast: Last week against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders found themselves in a 17-point deficit in the first quarter and wasn’t able to recover. And, that was one of the first things coach Wells brought up moments after the game... So, it is important that the Red Raiders get out to a fast start offensively, especially with Jett Duffey getting the start at quarterback.
"Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward. We've got to play good around him. The guys going around him have got to play better. We've got to play better and coach better. We've got to put Jett in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win," Matt Wells said on Monday during his weekly press conference.
Defend the Jones: It is crucial for the Red Raiders to pick up wins at home if they want to get bowl eligibility. Under the previous coaching staff, the Red Raiders struggled at home in Big 12 Conference play. Get this, if Texas Tech defeats Oklahoma State - it would be their first win over a Big 12 opponent NOT named Kansas since Nov. 14, 2015... The Cowboys are a young team that is on the rise but is 1-1 on the road this season. So, if the crowd is loud and the team is locked in - I could the Red Raiders ending their tough Big 12 skid at home.
"I mean you've got an Oklahoma State team that's extremely talented coming in this weekend here at home," Matt Wells said. "It's a chance to be in front of our home crowd and play in Jones Stadium. And we all know what that means to us and what they want to do at home. And we have to protect our home field, and we understand that that will be a challenge. But I can't wait to watch our guys do it, and I mean that because we're all in this thing together and I'm leading it."
Final Thoughts: Statistically speaking, the Red Raiders have shown some improvement under the new coaching staff. (Most notably in rushing offense and overall defense.) But, right now, they are going through the typical growing pains that accompany most coaching changes. While, Oklahoma State, under long-time head coach Mike Gundy, seems to be heading down the path for challenging for a spot in the Big 12 title game. So an upset will be extremely hard, but if they do these three keys - they can get the job done.
Predictions:
- Pete: Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 27
- Devin: Oklahoma State 39, Texas Tech 30
