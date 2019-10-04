$3,000 Reward Offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Fort Worth

Merell has been wanted since April 2017, when he absconded from his last known address in Fort Worth. He also has ties to Corpus Christi, Fort Bend County and to southern Tarrant County, including the city of Rendon, Texas. In 2001, Merell was convicted in Nueces County of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping following an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He received a 15 year sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.