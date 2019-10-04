Shallowater Intermediate hosts High Fives With Heroes

Provided by Shallowater ISD
Shallowater Intermediate School hosted its first “High Fives with Heroes” event Friday morning where all local first responders were invited to greet students with smiles and high fives as they entered the school.
Over fifty first responders from various departments graciously gave up their early morning to attend the event.
Scott Frederick, Intermediate PE Coach, helped organize the event. He stated, "I think it is great for students to see first responders in a safe environment where it is a non-emergency situations. This makes the kids more at ease with them if there ever is an emergency. Students need to know that they [first responders] are there to help them and that they have their safety in mind at all times. It is so important that all kids feel comfortable with law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics."
Shallowater Intermediate principal, Michelle Southard, expressed that this event "was an incredible way for our kids to start their day. Mr. Hernandez and I stand out front every morning to high five and give fist bumps to each and every student before school. It is the best part of my day, and I know that this surprise for our kids was the highlight of their year! They need to know that these first responders want them to do well and have a great day at school. We want to thank all 52 of these amazing men that gave their early morning to make our students' day!"
After greeting the students, Shallowater Intermediate served the first responders breakfast and coffee to thank them not only for attending the event, but more importantly for their service to their communities.