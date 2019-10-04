Shallowater Intermediate hosts High Fives With Heroes

Shallowater Intermediate principal, Michelle Southard, expressed that this event "was an incredible way for our kids to start their day. Mr. Hernandez and I stand out front every morning to high five and give fist bumps to each and every student before school. It is the best part of my day, and I know that this surprise for our kids was the highlight of their year! They need to know that these first responders want them to do well and have a great day at school. We want to thank all 52 of these amazing men that gave their early morning to make our students' day!"