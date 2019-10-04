Showers and a few storms possible tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for the rest of the day Friday.
Temperatures eventually climb into the 70’s and lower 80’s across the southern half of the viewing area.
Northern areas remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with areas of fog and drizzle possible.
Look for areas of dense fog to redevelop overnight with lows holding in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Models are showing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and during the overnight hours.
Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with highs in the lower 80’s Saturday.
Another decent cold front will move across the area late Sunday into Monday.
This front could bring overnight lows in the 40’s by Monday and Tuesday with a true taste of Autumn weather possible next week.
A stronger cold front is possible by Friday and Saturday of next week.
