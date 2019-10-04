Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State, What to Know for Saturday

Texas country artist Grant Gilbert will be the main attraction at Raider Alley Presented by Bud Light Benefiting the Red Raider Club as the one-time Texas Tech student will take the stage at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Raider Alley will open at 7 a.m. Saturday in the heart of Texas Tech’s historical engineering key, featuring a variety of food and beverage options as well as a pregame concert, inflatables for kids and a pep rally. Gilbert’s performance will be followed by a pep rally featuring the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and the Texas Tech spirit squads at 10:15 a.m. Fans can reserve their tailgate space by visiting this link.