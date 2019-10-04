Two killed, four injured sent to Lubbock hospital after crash in Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details on a fatal October 2 crash near Odessa, where two people died and five were injured, four of them sent to Lubbock’s University Medical Center.
The report states 32-year-old from Lara Lorenzo of Colorado Springs, CO, was driving southeast on Loop 338 in Odessa on the morning of October 2, when he drove into the northwest bound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Lorena Lujan-Madrid of Odessa.
Two passengers, 34-year-old Jesus Vasquez and 14-year-old Brianna Lujan-Vasquez were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lorenzo was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with incapacitating injuries, Lujan-Madrid and three other minor passengers were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.
The report indicates all involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
