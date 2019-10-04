Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fall-like weather will dominate the weekend and most of next week. That means, frequent cold fronts, some rain chances and gusty winds. So, this weekend will bring lows in the 50s and 60s Saturday morning for all of the area. Some early morning showers possible, mainly northern South Plains. There may be some clouds with a slim chance of light rain in Lubbock briefly early Saturday morning.
Rain chances will be limited both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with very isolated showers, if any at all.
As for the afternoon temps, Saturday will be warmer with an afternoon high in the low 80s in Lubbock and possibly some 90 degrees temps in the area between Gail, Snyder and Jayton. Most of the area will see highs in the low to mid 80s tomorrow.
As for wind, not an issue for the Tech game on Saturday, but will return at 15-25 mph by Sunday afternoon and that will lead to a more noticeable cool down on Monday.
By Sunday winds will return to the north and result in highs in the 70s and by Monday morning lows will fall to the chilly 40s. The much cooler temps will remain in place through Tuesday.
Wind and temperatures changes will dominate the forecast for most of next week.
