A Couple of Cold Fronts in This Weekend Forecast

Temperatures tomorrow morning will begin in the upper 50′s to low 60′s with relatively calm wind becoming more breezy as the day progresses and the second cold front begins to surge into the South Plains. This cold front will bring significantly cooler air with the slim chance that showers could develop over the region as the cold dry air interacts with the warm moist air still being ushered in from the south as the seasonal high pressure off of the east coast begins to break down.