A Couple of Cold Fronts in This Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though temperatures start slightly warmer today it is still cool enough to warrant long sleeves through the morning. High temperatures under mostly sunny sky will reach the mid to upper 80′s this afternoon with the slim chance for shower development off of the Caprock courtesy of a weak cold front, the first of two for your weekend.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will begin in the upper 50′s to low 60′s with relatively calm wind becoming more breezy as the day progresses and the second cold front begins to surge into the South Plains. This cold front will bring significantly cooler air with the slim chance that showers could develop over the region as the cold dry air interacts with the warm moist air still being ushered in from the south as the seasonal high pressure off of the east coast begins to break down.
The timing and strength of this secondary surge of cold air will determine high temperatures for Sunday. As of this morning data suggests temperatures will reach the upper 70′s to low 80′s before quickly reversing behind the cold front, dropping temperatures into the mid 40′s and possibly colder by Monday morning.
Rain chances remain slim while this cold air is in place over the region, but a shift in wind direction will bring a better chance Tuesday night for some shower activity.
Temperatures rebound by mid-week to the upper 70′s, low 80′s before another series of cold fronts usher in what may end up bringing frosty conditions to the South Plains.
Stay tuned for more details on the outlook for next weekend, because some parts of the viewing area may be flirting with freezing temperatures for the first time in several months.
