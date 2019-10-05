END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 4

KCBD End Zone for Oct. 4 (Part 1)
October 4, 2019 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 11:04 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD End Zone for Oct. 4 (Part 2)

Abilene Cooper 52 Coronado 24

Palo Duro 26 Lubbock High 17

Sudan 53 Smyer 14

New Deal 37 Trinity Christian 13

Denver City 42 Reagan 0

Springlake-Earth 22 Boys Ranch 20

Midland Greenwood 74 Lamesa 14

Brownfield 38 Lake View 32

Lubbock Christian 20 Tulia 13

Levelland 26 Seminole 14

Snyder 14 Fort Stockton 12

Clarendon 56 Plains 0

Estacado 34 Clint 10

Wilson 51 Cotton Center 32

Wildorado 54 Kingdom Prep JV 22

Paducah 75 Whitharral 30

Westbrook 46 Sands 0

Loop 59 Wellman-Union 14

Valley 63 Lefors 16

Spur 52 O’Donnell 0

Silverton 63 Hart 18

Petersburg 76 Amherst 36

Nazareth 70 Meadow 50

Anton 71 Morton 36

Whiteface 48 All Saints 46

Kress 46 Lazbuddie 36

Knox City 116 Motley County 94

Jayton 53 Rotan 0

Ira 56 Ropes 8

Hermleigh 59 Bronte 20

