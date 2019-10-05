END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Abilene Cooper 52 Coronado 24
Palo Duro 26 Lubbock High 17
Sudan 53 Smyer 14
New Deal 37 Trinity Christian 13
Denver City 42 Reagan 0
Springlake-Earth 22 Boys Ranch 20
Midland Greenwood 74 Lamesa 14
Brownfield 38 Lake View 32
Lubbock Christian 20 Tulia 13
Levelland 26 Seminole 14
Snyder 14 Fort Stockton 12
Clarendon 56 Plains 0
Estacado 34 Clint 10
Wilson 51 Cotton Center 32
Wildorado 54 Kingdom Prep JV 22
Paducah 75 Whitharral 30
Westbrook 46 Sands 0
Loop 59 Wellman-Union 14
Valley 63 Lefors 16
Spur 52 O’Donnell 0
Silverton 63 Hart 18
Petersburg 76 Amherst 36
Nazareth 70 Meadow 50
Anton 71 Morton 36
Whiteface 48 All Saints 46
Kress 46 Lazbuddie 36
Knox City 116 Motley County 94
Jayton 53 Rotan 0
Ira 56 Ropes 8
Hermleigh 59 Bronte 20
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.