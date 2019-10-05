Frenship High School hosts adaptive field day for special needs students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship High School hosted an adaptive field day for special needs students from school districts across the South Plains on Friday.
Over 450 students got to ditch the classroom for the field.
Ana Phillips, a representative from education service center Region 17, said it was a chance for students to spend time with their peers, something students look forward to every year.
“Every year, they say ‘This was one of the best days, we want to do it again next year. When’s it going to be next year?’” Phillips said.
For Erika Haggard, an 11th grade student at Frenship, it was a day to meet up with old and new friends.
“It’s fun because I get to participate and see everybody from different schools that I don’t get to see every day,” Haggard said.
This year, over 14 districts across the South Plains showed up for some friendly competition.
Students kicked soccer balls, participated in football drills and enjoyed 21 other activities on the field.
Over 200 volunteers were at each station, guiding the activities and cheering the participants on.
“At each of the stations, the activity has been modified and adapted, so either individually or with a peer or assistance with a peer, all of the students can participate," said Frenship Special Education Director, Jill Jacquess.
Phillips said the adaptive field day has gone on for at least seven years now.
