Gerald L. Holmes, illustrator for Hank the Cowdog, passes away at age 79

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gerald L. Holmes, illustrator for Hank the Cowdog, has passed away at the age of 79.
Author John R. Erickson made the announcement on the official blog, remembering the artist who "put faces on Hank, Drover, Sally May, Slim and all the other characters."
Holmes did the illustrations for 74 Hank the Cowdog books.
Erickson said, "We worked together for 41 years. I didn’t tell him what to draw and he didn’t tell me what to write. We never quarreled and he never missed a deadline."
“He did with art what I hoped to do with the written word,” Erickson said, “deliver the blessing of innocent laughter.”
"Our prayers go out to his wife Carol and sons, Heath and Chris."
You can read the full entry here: http://www.hankthecowdog.com/blog/gerald-l-holmes-1940-2019
You can watch Gerald draw live in this video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Babea6-EiNg
