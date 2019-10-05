Red Raiders take flight with Jett Duffey, upset #21 Oklahoma State 45-35

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider quarterback Jett Duffey threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns as Texas Tech knocked off #21 Oklahoma State 45-35 at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday.
Duffey was 26-44 passing and he rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown as the Red Raiders racked up 586 yards of total offense.
Texas Tech’s defense delivered as well forcing five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles)
T.J. Vasher had 110 yards receiving with one touchdown and one two-point conversion.
Oklahoma State was a 10 point favorite, but the Red Raiders jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and held off a late rally by the Cowboys.
This is Texas Tech’s first win over a Top 25 team at home since the Red Raiders beat #24 TCU 20-10 in 2013. This is highest ranked win at home for Texas Tech since a 49-14 upset of #4 West Virginia in 2012.
This also marks the first time for back to back wins over Oklahoma State since Tech won three straight over the Cowboys in 2000-2002.
Texas Tech moves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders visit Baylor 3 p.m. next Saturday in Waco.
