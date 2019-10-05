Two cold fronts move across the area this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight across the South Plains.
The first of two cold fronts will track across the area tonight.
This front could produce a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly east of Lubbock where deeper moisture exists.
A stronger cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening with strong north winds and much cooler air.
A few showers are also possible with this frontal boundary as it moves across the region.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 50’s for Lubbock behind the cold front tonight.
Highs on Sunday remain in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.
Sunday night’s cold front will be stronger and colder. Lows drop into the lower and middle 40’s by daybreak Monday with gusty north winds.
Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60’s.
Late this coming week, a very strong cold front could drop low temperatures into the 30’s by Friday and Saturday morning.
