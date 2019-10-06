Lubbock women’s shooting group learns martial arts self defense

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock chapter of the shooting organization ‘Girl and A Gun’ got together with some friends to learn some other forms of self defense this week.
Christina Scott, a facilitator with the chapter, knows that anything can happen at any time and she wanted members to grow their skill sets.
"I wanted girls in the group to be more prepared when we don't have a firearm with us,” Scott said.
Martial Arts Instructor, Larry St. Clair, from Legacy Martial Arts, came all the way from Austin to teach the class.
"We’re looking at self defense as a whole thing, whether you’re eating right, sleeping right, drinking right, being active, all of those types of things. Specifically, we picked on some themes today. The first thing we did today was improvised weapons - which is basically looking around at household items, items around the office, things like that, things that we could actually defend ourselves with if something bad happens,” St. Clair said.
St. Clair used a raw potato to represent a human neck and demonstrated how typical household items like a straw or a credit card can cause harm.
"It’s like a knife, it doesn’t take much effort,” he said, puncturing the potato with a credit card.
The group learned how to defend the body using only their hands, then they learned how to defend themselves against knives.
"We played a lot of games, a lot of tactile games. If someone tries to grab you, you try to get away, you try a release and then you grab them. It gives a sense of how that energy is played back and forth between a partner,” he said.
Scott says she’s never been in critical danger in Lubbock, but now with an introduction to these skills, she definitely wants to learn more.
"Maybe you can’t get away and maybe you have to get yourself closer to get that leverage to get away from an assailant or danger... Just in general it was really neat. I liked the different options I had,” she said.
To learn more information about “Girl and A Gun” visit the “Girl and A Gun” Facebook Page.
