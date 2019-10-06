Pleasant Weather For Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures starting noticeably cooler this morning may warrant a light jacket or sweater before you venture outside.
The second in our series of weekend cold fronts is working to arrive later this afternoon and with it bringing breezy to windy conditions that may become uncomfortable to those who are sensitive in the drastic shift of colder dry air, which will prevent temperatures in Lubbock from getting out of the upper 70′s this afternoon.
Depending on the timing of the colder air, it is possible that Lubbock’s afternoon high temperature could reach 80 degrees ahead of the frontal boundary which may also provide a brief shower or two as it works to push any remaining surface level moisture well to our south.
Temperatures tonight will plunge into the mid 40′s before dawn and require a jacket before heading to work or school on Monday morning. Lingering cold air will keep afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the upper 60′s to low 70′s under sunny sky.
A return of breezy southerly wind will assist afternoon temperatures through mid-week to rebound into the mid to upper 80′s before another surge of cold air arrives by the weekend.
The anticipated late week shot of cold air could bring some freezing temperatures to the northern viewing area as early as Saturday morning so be prepared to bring any pets and plants indoors should the pattern stay on track for what may be the coldest air to arrive in several months.
