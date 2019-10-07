Abandoned, vacant homes challenge various parts of Lubbock

“We look at these structures that are abandoned as a health and safety issue for our neighborhoods,” Walker said. “Open and accessible structures invite vagrants. Children could get in there and get hurt, things like that. They are not being taken care of and provide habitat for vermin and vectors for disease. So, we work with property owners to get those violations taken care of as quick as possible. But, there are those properties where there simply isn’t a property owner there to be responsible.”