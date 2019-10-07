Autumn weather continues tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures remain cooler than average tonight as high pressure settles across the area.
Clear skies are expected with lows in the lower to middle 40’s on the Caprock.
Most of the viewing area will drop into the 40’s by daybreak Tuesday.
Winds return to the south at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
Tuesday will be warmer although clouds increase during the day. Highs warm into the middle 70’s.
Models indicate a slight chance of showers late Tuesday, mainly west of Lubbock across the Western South Plains into Eastern New Mexico.
Our next strong cold front arrives late Thursday and Thursday night.
Friday will be windy and much colder with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.
It could drop low temperatures into the 30’s by Friday and Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.