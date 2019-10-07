Coldest Yet, But Colder Soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning we experienced our chilliest temperatures since early May across the KCBD viewing area, the South Plains region. The Lubbock Airport reports (as of this writing) a low of 44°. This afternoon will be much cooler than yesterday’s. And there’s an even stronger cold front in my forecast.
For some it was quite refreshing, for others uncomfortable. I'm referring to the cold front which passed through Lubbock last evening. In a short time it took us from mild summer-like conditions to chilly and breezy fall weather. The last time our area was this cool was early May when Lubbock dropped to 43° (May 10).
Today, by the way, is the anniversary of Lubbock's earliest Fall freeze on record. On October 7, 1952 the low was 31°. The average date of Lubbock's first freeze in Fall is October 31, Halloween. Last year's first freeze (recorded at the Lubbock airport) was on October 15. Our First Freeze Contest in underway - see below.
This afternoon will be sunny with a light wind and highs ranging from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeastern viewing area. Tonight will be clear and again chilly.
We again will be quite chilly tomorrow morning with low temperatures in the 40s for most, perhaps low 50s in the southeast. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably warm. Highs will range from the low 70s to the low 80s. Tuesday evening into Wednesday a few showers may move across the KCBD area, but I'm not anticipating measurable rain. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, slightly breezy, and not as chilly.
A not-as-chilly morning and a very warm but also gusty afternoon is in store Wednesday (note the rain outlook noted in the previous paragraph).
Another cold front, stronger than Sunday's, will arrive Thursday. Data this morning puts the front in the Lubbock area in the afternoon. If it arrives earlier my currently forecast high will be too warm. If it arrives later, it will be too cool. The front's timing will also affect Friday morning's low, and even Saturday morning's. Keep an eye on the forecast here on our Weather Page!
KCBD’s First Freeze Contest is your chance to win a $5,000 Shopping Spree at Yates Flooring Center. To be a winner you must enter a guess that is the one nearest the exact day, hour, AND minute of Lubbock’s first freeze (measured at the Lubbock Airport). You’ll find entry forms at Yates Flooring Center at 19th and Frankford (1901 West Loop 289) during regular store hours to enter the contest. Entries must be received by end of business three days prior to the first freeze for your guess to qualify. Visit the Contest section at kcbd.com for the official contest rules.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.