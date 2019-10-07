County commissioners approve John Lang as interim chief medical examiner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have selected Dr. John Lang as the interim chief medical examiner for Lubbock County and formally accepted the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews.
However, the commissioners will still use the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for specific cases.
Lang, a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, went to medical school at Penn State University’s College of Medicine. He has experience in both the public and private sector, and worked with the United States Health Services with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The county chose not to renew the contract with National Autopsy Assay Group and Andrews after allegations of illegal activity and an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
