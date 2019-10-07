Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

County commissioners to accept resignation of current medical examiner, U.S. troops pullout of Syria along Turkish border and Supreme Court begins new term today

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Commissioners will formally accept the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, the current Lubbock County Medical Examiner.

Today is the deadline to register to vote or make a change of address for the Nov. 5 election.

U.S. troops are pulling out of Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria.

  • The move will allow Turkish forces to carry out an attack on Kurdish fighters, who helped the U.S. defeat ISIS in Syria.
  • Turkey says it will take custody of ISIS militants being held by Kurdish authorities.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: US troops start pullout from along Turkey’s border in Syria

The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term today.

