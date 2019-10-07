Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock County Commissioners will formally accept the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews, the current Lubbock County Medical Examiner.
- The commissioners are expected to name Dr. John Lang as the acting chief medical examiner.
- The county chose, last week, not to renew its contract with Dr. Andrews and National Autopsy Assay Group, a company out of San Diego.
Today is the deadline to register to vote or make a change of address for the Nov. 5 election.
- That includes special elections and Texas constitutional amendments.
- The Lubbock County Elections Office will be open until 6 p.m. today.
U.S. troops are pulling out of Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria.
- The move will allow Turkish forces to carry out an attack on Kurdish fighters, who helped the U.S. defeat ISIS in Syria.
- Turkey says it will take custody of ISIS militants being held by Kurdish authorities.
The U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term today.
- The docket includes cases on abortion rights, immigrants and protection for LGBTQ people.
- Decisions from these cases are expected next spring.
