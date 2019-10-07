George Will to speak on Tech campus Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - George F. Will, the widely read columnist and political commentator, will speak during Texas Tech Free Market Institute’s Public Speaker Series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Student Union Building’s Allen Theatre on the Tech campus.
The event is free and open to the public. Will is set to give his take on the political scene in Washington with his speech, “The Political Argument Today.”
He is regarded as the most widely read columnist in the United States and his columns have been syndicated by The Washington Post since 1974. His columns appear twice weekly and in about 500 newspapers around the U.S.
Will also regularly contributes to MSNBC and NBC News, wrote the 1990 book on baseball, “Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball,” and taught political philosophy at both Michigan State University and the University of Toronto.
He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1977 for his newspaper commentary and had eight collections of Newsweek and Washington Post columns published.
