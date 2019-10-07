KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Harley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Harley has been with LAS since June.
He is reserved but affectionate. He gets along well with other dogs but prefers to be with people
Harley’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
