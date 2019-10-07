Lubbock county hires Interim Chief Medical examiner after they accept former Medical Examiner’s resignation

“The vast majority of the medical examining services that are needed for the citizens of Lubbock County don’t involve an autopsy. They just involve a doctor making a ruling on someone’s death and how that happened,” said Judge Parrish. “And doing it in a timely manner so that our citizens can do their funeral plans, that they can get their insurance proceeds, they need death certificates to do that. Probate. All of those things need to occur, and they start first with the medical examiner."