Much colder tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A strong cold front has tracked across the entire region Sunday.
It will be breezy and colder overnight with our coldest low temperature since May 10th expected tonight.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 40’s by daybreak Monday with gusty north winds through midnight tapering off towards daybreak.
Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60’s. Winds become southeast during the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies are expected Monday night with lows in the middle 40’s.
Tuesday will be warmer although clouds increase during the day. Highs warm into the middle 70’s.
Our next strong cold front arrives late Thursday and Thursday night.
This frontal boundary will be stronger than the one we saw today.
It could drop low temperatures into the 30’s by Friday and Saturday morning.
