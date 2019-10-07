New Mexico Football Coach arrested for burglary, stealing money from player’s wallet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Mexico police have released information on a burglary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, NM, allegedly involving the High School football coach.
According to State Police in New Mexico, Uniform officers viewed video evidence that showed a man enter the locker room at Miyamura High School and take money from a football player’s wallet.
Officers identified the man as 42-year-old John D. Roanhoaus of Clovis, who is the head football coach at Miyamura High School.
State Police say on Friday, October 4, an arrest warrant was issued for Roanhaus. Roanhaus was arrested on Saturday, October 5th without incident.
He was booked into the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup, NM. Roanhaus has been charged with Burglary (4th Degree Felony) and Larceny (Petty Misdemeanor).
