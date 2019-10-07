Oktoberfest at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Saturday Oct. 12

October 6, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lutheran’s Women’s Missionary League will be hosting an Oktoberfest event next Saturday to support a variety of neighborhood projects.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2221 Avenue W in Lubbock.

The event will include raffles, the sale of crafts and baked goods, a silent auction, and of course, German food.

An adult lunch plate will be $9. A child’s plate (age 5 to 10) will be $4.50 and sausage will be available for $6 a pound.

Proceeds will fund a variety of projects, including:

  • School supplies for Dupre Elementary School
  • Neighborhood House Thanksgiving baskets
  • MOSIAC Christmas party for individuals and group homes, along with the collection of scarfs, socks and gloves
  • Lubbock Meals on Wheels
  • Texas Boys Ranch
  • Quilts for Lutheran World Relief

You can learn more on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/RLCMS/

