Oktoberfest at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Saturday Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lutheran’s Women’s Missionary League will be hosting an Oktoberfest event next Saturday to support a variety of neighborhood projects.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2221 Avenue W in Lubbock.
The event will include raffles, the sale of crafts and baked goods, a silent auction, and of course, German food.
An adult lunch plate will be $9. A child’s plate (age 5 to 10) will be $4.50 and sausage will be available for $6 a pound.
Proceeds will fund a variety of projects, including:
- School supplies for Dupre Elementary School
- Neighborhood House Thanksgiving baskets
- MOSIAC Christmas party for individuals and group homes, along with the collection of scarfs, socks and gloves
- Lubbock Meals on Wheels
- Texas Boys Ranch
- Quilts for Lutheran World Relief
You can learn more on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/RLCMS/
