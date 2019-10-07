Ropes ISD to host community meeting Tuesday on upcoming bond election

ROPES, Texas (KCBD) - A community meeting is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, inside the Ropes Independent School District Auditorium. The meeting is to discuss the upcoming bond election that would add new classrooms and cafeteria space to the school.
RISD is looking to expand its existing space because the number of students has increased. However, that expansion could come at a cost if the bond is passed.
People in the community are looking at a project debt service tax rate of 20.5 centers per $100 of taxable property tax. Now, administration with RISD wants the public to weigh in.
Early voting on this bond will be from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Voters can cast their ballots in the Hockley County Courthouse Annex building in Levelland.
