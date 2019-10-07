Seventh Court of Appeals Chief Justice Quinn announces run for re-election

Quinn offered a statement in the news release announcing his run for re-election: “Since 1995, I’ve kept myself busy doing my job and serving the people of this district and State. My having personally written more than 4000 opinions and participated in over 4000 others is proof. At one point, I wrote more opinions than any appellate court judge in the State. It’s not a numbers game, though, but a need to assure that the parties get a honest, just, and timely resolution of their appeal. With each opinion, my aim was, and is, to follow the law whether or not I agreed with it. That’s what a judge is supposed to do, isn’t it? He’s not supposed to do the job of the legislature or to care what parties may get mad at him if they lose or to sway with the changing political trends. He’s supposed to listen to the parties and resolve their complaints by applying the law. That’s what I always try to do.”