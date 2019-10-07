Seventh Court of Appeals Chief Justice Quinn announces run for re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chief Justice of the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, Brian Quinn, announced his candidacy for re-election as chief Justice Monday.
Justice Quinn graduated from Texas Tech University in 1981 and was first elected to the Court of Appeals in November of 1994. Quinn was appointed Chief Justice by Governor Rick Perry in 2005.
Quinn offered a statement in the news release announcing his run for re-election: “Since 1995, I’ve kept myself busy doing my job and serving the people of this district and State. My having personally written more than 4000 opinions and participated in over 4000 others is proof. At one point, I wrote more opinions than any appellate court judge in the State. It’s not a numbers game, though, but a need to assure that the parties get a honest, just, and timely resolution of their appeal. With each opinion, my aim was, and is, to follow the law whether or not I agreed with it. That’s what a judge is supposed to do, isn’t it? He’s not supposed to do the job of the legislature or to care what parties may get mad at him if they lose or to sway with the changing political trends. He’s supposed to listen to the parties and resolve their complaints by applying the law. That’s what I always try to do.”
Chief Justice Quinn said, “There are a few new issues on the horizon that may impact the court, and I’d like to be around to help address them. I’d ask each voter to again give me the opportunity.”
The Seventh Court of Appeals sits in Amarillo and covers 46 counties which comprise the West Texas Panhandle. Judges of the court serve a six year term and handle every type of civil and criminal appeal, except appeals from a capital murder conviction where the death penalty was assessed.
