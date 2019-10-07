Three Red Raiders win Big 12 weekly awards

Three Red Raiders win Big 12 weekly awards
Three Red Raiders win Big 12 weekly awards (Source: KCBD)
By Devin Ward | October 7, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 4:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech trio from three different sides of the ball earned Big 12 weekly awards after their strong performances during week six of the college football season.

  • Offensive Player of the Week: Jett Duffey, QB, Texas Tech
  • Defensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
  • Special Teams Player of the Week: Trey Wolff, PK, Texas Tech

In Duffey's first start of the year, it became his best start as a Red Raider.

Jordan Brooks put up video game numbers against Oklahoma State. As he recorded a career-high 19 tackles and three sacks.

Wolff registered three field goals and seven touchbacks on nine kickoffs.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.