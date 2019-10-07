Three Red Raiders win Big 12 weekly awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech trio from three different sides of the ball earned Big 12 weekly awards after their strong performances during week six of the college football season.
- Offensive Player of the Week: Jett Duffey, QB, Texas Tech
- Defensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Special Teams Player of the Week: Trey Wolff, PK, Texas Tech
In Duffey's first start of the year, it became his best start as a Red Raider.
Jordan Brooks put up video game numbers against Oklahoma State. As he recorded a career-high 19 tackles and three sacks.
Wolff registered three field goals and seven touchbacks on nine kickoffs.
