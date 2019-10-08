Allsup’s being aquired by Yesway Convenience Stores

“We are very excited to have selected Yesway as the acquirer of our company and the future custodian of our brand and legacy,” said Mark Allsup, Allsup’s president, in a release from Yesway stores. “We chose Yesway as a partner because their values are truly aligned with ours. They share our commitment to support the local communities we serve, our unwavering pledge to our customers to provide them with a terrific shopping experience, and our dedication to the success and well-being of our employees.”