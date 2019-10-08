Chapter 6 of WellSaid: Looking at No. 22 Baylor

We all feel good today, we all felt better yesterday," Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells said. "We didn't feel good a week ago. Now, how can we build off of that performance? Because that was a lot closer to what we want it to be. I think we took a step in the right direction on Saturday. We played physical on both sides of the ball, we created takeaways and we need to capitalize better off of them on offense. You know, on the first three we only came away with ten points. It's not good enough. We did not play good enough red-zone offense. So, there is still plenty to work on but I think it is the step in the right direction on Saturday. Got to build off of that now."