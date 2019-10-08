Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two more Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to their roles in a check-kiting scheme.
- Lindsay Williams and Paige Johnston both face up to five years in prison for bank and wire fraud.
- Read more here: 2 female employees plead guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in RDAG case
The widow of Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. is now suing the man accused of killing him.
- Carmen East is suing Hollis Daniels, the accused murderer, for $1 million.
- Daniels is charged with capital murder after police say he shot East inside the Texas Tech Police Department headquarters almost two years ago.
- Read that story here: Wife of slain TTU Police Officer sues accused shooter for more than $1 million
Lubbock County Commissioners named Dr. John Lang as the acting chief medical examiner for Lubbock County.
- He will run the medical examiner’s office but Lubbock will still use Tarrant County for autopsy services.
- Read that story here: Lubbock county hires Interim Chief Medical examiner after they accept former Medical Examiner’s resignation
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to abandon Syrian Kurds who helped United States forces defeat ISIS.
- The president called it another “endless war” and said he promised to bring U.S. troops home.
- Lawmakers say the move only helps ISIS, Syria and Russia.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: US to step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria
