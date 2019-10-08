Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

2 more Reagor-Dykes employees plead guilty, wife of slain Tech police officer suing alleged murderer and critics uneasy with Trump move in Syria

By Michael Cantu | October 8, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 6:22 AM

On Daybreak Today, two more Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to their roles in a check-kiting scheme.

The widow of Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. is now suing the man accused of killing him.

Lubbock County Commissioners named Dr. John Lang as the acting chief medical examiner for Lubbock County.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to abandon Syrian Kurds who helped United States forces defeat ISIS.

