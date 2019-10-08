Disturbance brings risk for showers and isolated storms tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A fast moving disturbance will cross the area late this evening and overnight tonight.
Models indicate a slight chance of showers tonight, mainly west of Lubbock across the Western South Plains into Eastern New Mexico.
This activity will spread to the east and possibly impact the Lubbock and Plainview area between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
A few showers may continue across the eastern half of the viewing area through daybreak Wednesday.
Rainfall totals, if any, should remain light.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible and isolated strong wind gusts are also possible.
Low temperatures fall into the 50’s and lower 60’s tonight with winds out of the south.
A few clouds start the day off Wednesday.
Skies become mostly sunny during the day.
It will be much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. A few areas may hit 90 degrees. Winds become southwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Our next strong cold front arrives late Thursday and Thursday night.
Models are now showing overnight lows in the middle to upper 30’s Friday morning.
Wind chills will likely be in the 20’s Friday morning, so prepare for much colder air and take precautions to protect tender vegetation in case some areas experience a freeze Friday or Saturday.
Friday will be windy and much colder with highs in the middle to upper 50’s.
Models show low temperatures very close to the freezing mark Saturday morning.
