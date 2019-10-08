Eagles to perform full ‘Hotel California’ album during 2020 tour

The Eagles "Hotel California" concert tour is set throughout 2020. (Source: Ron Koch/ The Eagles)
By Michael Cantu | October 8, 2019 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:20 AM

DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - The shows are set and the instruments are tuned as the Eagles get ready for their 12-stop 2020 Hotel California tour throughout the United States .

Band members Don Henly, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt will be joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, as they perform the “Hotel California” album along with the band’s other greatest hits.

The tour starts in early-February inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and ends mid-April inside “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California.

Four stops will be made in Texas, Feb. 29 and March 1 in Dallas, and March 6 and 7 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 on Ticketmaster.com.

The full tour list is down below:

  • Friday, February 7               Atlanta, GA                           State Farm Arena
  • Saturday, February 8          Atlanta, GA                           State Farm Arena
  • Friday, February 14             New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden
  • Saturday, February 15         New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden
  • Saturday, February 29        Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center
  • Sunday, March 1                   Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center
  • Friday, March 6                    Houston, TX                         Toyota Center
  • Saturday, March 7                Houston, TX                         Toyota Center
  • Saturday, April 11                 San Francisco, CA                Chase Center
  • Sunday, April 12                   San Francisco, CA                Chase Center
  • Friday, April 17                     Inglewood, CA                      “Fabulous” Forum
  • Saturday, April 18                Inglewood, CA                      “Fabulous” Forum

