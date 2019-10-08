First freeze or frost possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fall is a season of change and this week certainly reflects that. I expect a temperature swing of nearly 50 degrees and some - some - of the viewing area to experience the first freeze or frost of the season. Here's what I expect....
After another chilly start, temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. The day will be mostly sunny, with clouds making an appearance late in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy with a southerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 25 mph.
Thunderstorms are likely in the viewing area this evening. Coverage will be spotty, so the chance of measurable rain will be low. Storms are likely first over the western viewing area by early evening, gradually working eastward toward the central viewing area - including Lubbock and Plainview - around late evening. If the storms can hold together they may make it to near the Caprock by midnight, and then the eastern viewing area in the early morning hours.
Today’s accompanying video includes our RainCast outlook for storms, this week’s wide range in temperatures, and the when and where of our areas potential first freeze and or frost of the season. Watch to the end for time lapses from our TowerCam of last night’s sunset and this morning’s sunrise.
Much warmer air moves in tomorrow on gusty southwesterly winds under a sunny sky. Highs will be in the 80s, with low 90s over the southeastern KCBD viewing area. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, breezy and just a bit chilly.
The strongest cold front of the season will plow north to south through the viewing area Thursday afternoon. Current data has the front arriving in the Lubbock vicinity by late afternoon. Temperatures will warm quickly ahead of the front but may fall during the late afternoon behind the front. As I noted yesterday, if the front arrives earlier than my current forecast we won't be as warm, but if it arrives later we will be warmer. Nonetheless, it is going to get cold.
While still Fall, Friday morning will bring a hint of Winter to the viewing area. It's going to be cold and windy. I expect Friday morning wind chills of 20 to 30 in the northwestern viewing area, mid-20s to mid-30s in the Lubbock area, and 30 to 40 in the southeastern viewing area. The ranges may at times be outside of what I'm indicating. The northwestern viewing area, which does not include Lubbock, may experience its first freeze of the season. Though it will feel freezing in Lubbock, the temperature will remain above 32°.
People planning to be outdoors, perhaps for sports, should expect a cold wind Thursday evening and even colder air - but much less wind - Friday evening.
Saturday morning will be colder, the coldest yet this season, and a freeze is likely for some of the viewing area. Based on this morning’s data, a growing-season ending hard-freeze is possible over the northwestern viewing area Friday night - Saturday morning. While at this time I don't anticipate a hard freeze in the immediate Lubbock vicinity, at least a frost - if not a light freeze - is possible for Lubbock.
Keep an eye on the forecast here on our Weather Page!
Lubbock's high yesterday was 70°, eight degrees below the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 48°, three degrees below the average for the date. The October 7 record low is 31° (1952) - Lubbock's earliest Fall freeze on record - and the record high 98° (1979). For today, October 8, Lubbock’s average low is 51° and the high 78°. The record low is 31° (1976) and the record high 98° (1979).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 7:23 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:47 AM CDT.
