First freeze or frost possible

While still Fall, Friday morning will bring a hint of Winter to the viewing area. It's going to be cold and windy. I expect Friday morning wind chills of 20 to 30 in the northwestern viewing area, mid-20s to mid-30s in the Lubbock area, and 30 to 40 in the southeastern viewing area. The ranges may at times be outside of what I'm indicating. The northwestern viewing area, which does not include Lubbock, may experience its first freeze of the season. Though it will feel freezing in Lubbock, the temperature will remain above 32°.