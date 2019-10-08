Former teacher’s aide indicted, charged with indecent exposure after relationship with student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lubbock middle school teacher’s aide has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with indecent exposure after sending nude pictures to a student under 17.
According to incident reports from Lubbock police, staff at OL Slaton middle school began investigating rumors in December of 2018 that an LISD teacher’s aide was involved in a relationship with a student.
The report says 23-year-old Alyssa Bryan was working at the school when she began engaging with one of the students who told her he was 14-years-old.
In the report, the student says Bryan began by making passing comments about his looks at school and “asking weird questions” before escalating to messages every day on Facebook Messenger.
Police asked the student if things got inappropriate from there, and he described times when Bryan would video call him, fully nude. The report says the student believed Bryan wanted to have physical relations with him.
The mother of the student outlined to police how she had found messages of photos from Bryan to her son and confronted her.
The report states on another occasion, she caught her son and some of his friends on the phone and recognized the teacher, who was talking to the boys about meeting.
The student told police Bryan was offering him money, and he became so uncomfortable he stopped going to school.
Bryan has been charged with indecent exposure to a child, she was released on $50,000 bond.
Lubbock ISD offered this statement: “Lubbock ISD administration became aware of the allegations against the teaching assistant and she was immediately placed on leave while the complaint was investigated by Lubbock ISD police. She submitted her resignation in March 2019. The matter was turned over to the district attorney and she was arrested by U.S. Marshals recently.”
