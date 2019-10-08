HELP WANTED: City of Lubbock hopes for 2,000 pumpkins on this year’s Pumpkin Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year’s Parks and Recreation Department’s 11th Annual Pumpkin Trail will be open to the public from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at Clapp Park, 4111 University Ave.
The pumpkin trail consists of carved pumpkins that line the arboretum’s trail. Last year the city had 1,730 carved pumpkins but this year organizers want 2,000.
The pumpkins come from community members and anyone is able to have their pumpkin displayed on the trail. Pumpkins must have family-friendly carvings and should be delivered to the arboretum from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” sign.
At the earliest people can deliver pumpkins after Monday, Oct. 14.
Those who plan on bringing any pumpkins to the trail are asked to call the Hodges Community Center ahead of time at 806-767-3706 so spacing arrangements can be made.
Organizers are also asking for volunteers to help light candles inside the pumpkins each night, and act as trail guides and counters.
Groups with more than 10 pumpkins included on the trail will have a sign posted with their name or logo on it.
More information on the trail can be found here.
