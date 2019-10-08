KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spike, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Spike is a 1-year-old who has been with the shelter since May.
He is a very playful pup and would fit in well with an active family.
Spike’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Oct. 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
